International Nurses Day 2021: Nurses risking their physical & mental health in fight against COVID-19

May 12, 2021, 08:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Let's take a moment to show appreciation to all the hard working nurses, a frontline soldiers who are busy in fighting for our lives amid COVID-19 pandemic and some of them in the process loses theirs. WION brings a report.
