India: Tension grips Maharashtra town over social media posts on Aurangzeb, tipu sultan
Fresh clashes erupted between two groups in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over offensive WhatsApp status on June 7, Wednesday. The communal tension in the area went so high that authorities were forced to call for a complete shutdown on Wednesday. According to the information received, the conflict that soon took a violent turn occurred after youths belonging to Kolhapur's Sadar Bazar and Akbar Mohalla posted offensive statuses on their mobile phones.