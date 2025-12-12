/India's Ties with Russia and China Closely Watched in Washington

India’s evolving relationships with Russia and China are drawing heightened attention in Washington as U.S. policymakers assess New Delhi’s strategic balancing in a shifting geopolitical landscape. While India maintains strong defense and energy ties with Russia and navigates a tense border relationship with China, it is also deepening security and economic cooperation with the United States. Washington is closely monitoring how India manages these competing pressures, especially amid global conflicts, sanctions, and Indo-Pacific power dynamics.