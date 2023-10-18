India: Gaganyaan mission involves a three-day stay in space

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
The unmanned test flight for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission is scheduled to launch on October 21, according to an announcement made by the Indian Space Research Organization (Isro). The test will show how well the crew escape system functions.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos