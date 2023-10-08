India begin World Cup campaign against Australia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 07:20 AM IST
It's a blockbuster Sunday at the ICC ODI World Cup as hosts India and five-time champions Australia begin their World Cup campaigns with a crunch clash against each other in Chennai. Both India and Australia start the showpiece event as title contenders, and both would look to begin their campaign on a winning note.

