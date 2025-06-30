LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 30, 2025, 22:15 IST
Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi 'gravely ill' in prison
Videos Jun 30, 2025, 22:15 IST

Serious concerns have emerged over the health of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi. Bibi is reportedly 'gravely' ill in prison.

