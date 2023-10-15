ICC World Cup: India crush Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
India registered a commanding victory over Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium by 7 wickets on Saturday, October 14 to make it 8-0 against PAK in the ICC ODI World Cup history. India’s winning streak over Pakistan remains intact and the win sparked epic celebrations on social media.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos