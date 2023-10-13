ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs in Lucknow

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Australia was really feeling the heat at the ODI World Cup as the record five-time champions fell to their second straight defeat at the showpiece event. South Africa handed their Rivals a crushing 134-run defeat in Lucknow.

