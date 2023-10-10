ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs in Hyderabad

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
In their World Cup second league match, Mitchell Santner caused havoc, taking five wickets to help New Zealand defeat The Netherlands by 99 runs on Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in this city.

