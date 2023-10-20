ICC World Cup 2023: India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in Pune

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
Two-time Champions India are on a roll at the one day international World Cup. The men in blue defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to register their fourth straight win. Virat Kohli once again mastered the chase and took the hosts home with an unbeaten century.

