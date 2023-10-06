ICC World Cup 2023: First game for Pakistan in India since 2016, take on Netherlands

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Following a thrilling opening to the 50-over competition at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between reigning champions England and New Zealand, Pakistan will now prepare to play the Netherlands, a team that advanced through the World Cup qualifying process. This will be Pakistan's first official T20 World Cup encounter played in India since the 2016 tournament and their first in the format in more than ten years.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos