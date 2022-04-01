How exactly does Covid affect body? World's first 'human challenge study' offers clues

Apr 01, 2022, 05:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Even a tiny virus-laden droplet can infect someone with coronavirus, a new study found. Volunteers were deliberately infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in this Human Challenge study. The findings published in the journal ‘Nature Medicine’.
