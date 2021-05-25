Have informed India, information being shared with interpol, says Antigua and Barbuda's PM on Choksi

May 25, 2021, 11:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In an exclusive conversation with WION, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne says that his government has informed India about Mehul Choksi being missing, adding that the information has also been shared with interpol.
