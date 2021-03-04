Gravitas: Meghan Markle accuses Royal Family of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

Mar 04, 2021, 11.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The row between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family is now out in the open. Meghan Markel has accused the Royal Family of 'perpetuating falsehoods' against the couple. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App