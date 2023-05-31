Goldman Sachs workforce shake-up, plans to cut 250 jobs

Goldman Sachs that's making the headlines yes it's the market for deals continues to stagnate the financial joint is preparing to implement a new round of job cuts right and this follows a significant reduction earlier this year in additional layoffs in the previous year Goldman Sachs it's expected to let go of fewer than 250 employees the impact of these departures that's projected to affect individuals across various seniority levels including partners and managing directors the current challenges faced by Goldman Sachs and other investment Banks can be attributed to a combination of factors here now the federal reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation have led to a slump in Deal making simultaneously the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has clouded the economic Outlook creating further uncertainty in the financial sector.