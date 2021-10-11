Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel embarks on farewell tour to Israel

The outgoing chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has embarked on a farewell tour to Israel. This is the eighth visit to Israel since taking office in 2005. Merkel held talks with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem and attended a special meeting with the Israeli cabinet. Bennet welcomed Merkel to the cabinet meeting and held discussions on Iran's nuclear programme. The Israel prime minister introduced Merkel as a great friend of Israel as Merkel described the friendship as a “stroke of good fortune."