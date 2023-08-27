G20 Summit in Delhi: 6% of normal domestic operations to be impacted over 3 days: IGI Airport

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Saturday said that only 6 percent of the normal flight operations from Delhi may be affected during the G20 Summit, which will be held next month.

