LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /French Government Falls After Prime Minister Francois Bayrou Loses Confidence Vote

French Government Falls After Prime Minister Francois Bayrou Loses Confidence Vote

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 23:35 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 23:35 IST
French Government Falls After Prime Minister Francois Bayrou Loses Confidence Vote
France has plunged into political uncertainty after Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a crucial no-confidence vote, leading to the collapse of the government.

Trending Topics

trending videos