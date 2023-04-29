Four U.S. Army helicopters crash in a matter of weeks; All non-critical aircraft grounded | Details

U.S. Army's chief of staff grounded all pilots who are not involved in critical missions. They have been asked to complete required training, after 4 helicopters crashed in a matter of weeks. The aviation stand down comes after deadly helicopter mishaps claimed 12 soldiers' lives. The move grounds all U.S. Army aviators, except those participating in critical missions. Active-duty units must complete the 24-hour stand down between may 1 & 5, and national guard & reserve units by may 31. 2 ah-64 apache helicopters collided in Alaska on Thursday. The collision killed 3 soldiers & injured a fourth. Last month, 2 black hawks crashed in Kentucky, leaving 9 dead. Few months back, a black hawk crash killed 2 Tennessee national guardsmen during a training flight in Alabama. 4 U.S. Marines were killed during NATO exercises in Norway last year, when their osprey aircraft went down. 2 U.S. Navy pilots were rescued after their t-45c jet crashed during a training exercise in Texas, in 2021.