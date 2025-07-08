LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Ex-Pakistan PM's sons to fight for his release
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 23:15 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 23:15 IST
Ex-Pakistan PM's sons to fight for his release
Videos Jul 08, 2025, 23:15 IST

Ex-Pakistan PM's sons to fight for his release

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's sons are urging President Trump to intervene in their father's release.

Trending Topics

trending videos