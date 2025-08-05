LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 05, 2025, 20:59 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 20:59 IST
Ethiopia: Red Cross Warns of Devastating Impact of Oromia Conflict
Videos Aug 05, 2025, 20:59 IST

Ethiopia: Red Cross Warns of Devastating Impact of Oromia Conflict

Conflict between the Ethiopian army and rebels in the country's most populated region is having "devastating consequences" on civilians, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned

