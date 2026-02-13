/Epstein Files Controversy Deepens: Congresswoman’s Search History Exposed

Newly released DOJ documents have deepened the Epstein Files controversy, revealing a Congresswoman’s search history tied to the investigation. The exposure has sparked intense debate in political and media circles, raising questions about privacy, oversight, and transparency in high-profile investigations. Analysts and legal experts are weighing the implications of these revelations for ongoing proceedings and political accountability. This latest development sheds new light on the Epstein case and the broader scrutiny of lawmakers connected, directly or indirectly, to related inquiries.