Elham Ehsas on Afghanistan: There's gender apartheid going on under Taliban regime

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
When the Taliban regime returned to power, life abruptly changed for women living in the country. In the short film 'Yellow', director Elham Ehsas, who has also acted in his movie, explores the life of people under the oppressive regime. In this exclusive interview with WION's Samarpita Das the director talks about his personal connection.

