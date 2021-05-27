Dominica confirms fugitive Mehul Choksi's detention, hints at repatriation to Antigua

May 27, 2021, 09:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Dominican government has confirmed that India's fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has been detained by them and possible arrangements are being made for his repatriation to Antigua and Barbuda.
Read in App