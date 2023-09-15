Decoding shift in India-Middle East ties; significance of India in Arab world | The India Story

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Vikram Chandra explores the geo-political dimensions of the strategic India-Middle East- Europe trade corridor that would link South Asia to Europe through Israel and Saudi Arabia with former Ambassador Ajit Kumar and political analyst Dr. Waiel Awwad.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos