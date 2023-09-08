Declining food prices bring relief to India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
There's some good news for Indians on the inflation front. A Reuters poll shows that inflation may have eased in August, compared to the 15-month-high in July, thanks to cooling vegetable prices. However, it is still above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2 to 6 percent target for a second month.

