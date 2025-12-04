LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Crackdown on Chinese Cyber Scam Network, American Victims Lost $16 BN Since 2023

Crackdown on Chinese Cyber Scam Network, American Victims Lost $16 BN Since 2023

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 10:50 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 10:50 IST
Crackdown on Chinese Cyber Scam Network, American Victims Lost $16 BN Since 2023
Scammers and cybercriminals stole a record total of $16.6 billion from Americans in 2024, marking a 33% increase in losses from 2023, the FBI said in a new report on April 23.

Trending Topics

trending videos