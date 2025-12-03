LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 03, 2025, 17:32 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 17:32 IST
China-Tajikistan Trade: Bilateral Trade Between China and Tajikistan Reaches $1.2 Billion
Bilateral trade between China and Tajikistan has reached $1.2 billion, with China emerging as Tajikistan’s top trading partner, accounting for 25% of total trade.

