/China: K-Visa Targets AI, Robotics, Chip Design & Biotech Experts

Published: Nov 23, 2025, 10:53 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 10:53 IST
China is making a big play in the global race for technology talent. Beijing has unveiled the new K-Visa programme... Designed to attract highly skilled workers from around the world as the country pushes to close a widening tech skills gap. The move comes as china accelerates efforts to compete with the US. In artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation computing. But experts say visas alone might not be enough.