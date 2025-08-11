Published: Aug 11, 2025, 17:14 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 17:14 IST
Chegdu world games: Tang Ba robots steal spotlight | The new cheerleading squad
The Chengdu World Games 2025 is taking sports innovation to the next level! From real-time translation glasses and AI-powered manicure stations to bipedal robots and high-tech cooling gear, Chengdu is redefining the future of international sporting events.
Get an inside look at the 20 cutting-edge technologies powering the Games and enhancing the experience for athletes and fans alike.