'Brics crucial for post-covid recovery,' says Indian PM Narendra Modi at 14th BRICS summit

Published: Jun 23, 2022, 08:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
PM Modi today addressed the 14th BRICS summit, the business forum hosted by China, said structural changes undertaken by the member nations over the last few years have increased the influence of the institution.
