Breaking | LeT operative Razaullah Nizamani accused in 3 key terror attacks in India killed

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Razullah Nizamani, alias Abu Saifullah Khalid was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Sunday, PTI reported, citing officials. This comes days after India's Operation Sindoor killed as many as 100 terrorists in Pakistan's terror sites.