Banter Battle: Piyush Goyal puts tough questions to Chinese Minister

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
The audience at the B20 event was in for a surprise on Friday as Trade Minister Piyush Goyal decided to play the moderator and devil’s advocate at the G20 trade ministers’ session, posing some tough questions to his counterparts.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos