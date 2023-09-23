Asteroid dust on its way to Utah

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
After a seven-year, seven-billion-km round trip to asteroid Bennu, NASA’s Osiris-Rex capsule will enter Earth’s atmosphere on Sunday (Sept 24). The capsule is carrying precious dust from the asteroid, which scientists are eager to analyse to find whether or not life evolved on young Earth only after the bombardment of asteroids.

