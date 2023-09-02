Asia Cup Ind vs Pak Match 2023: First ODI match between both sides since 2019

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
There will be more suspenseful chapters in the mother of all rivalries. In the first game, India is prepared to face Pakistan, a competitor. Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian Cricket Team and Babar Azam, captain of the Pakistani Cricket Team, spoke to the media at a conference.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos