LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /AIIMS study flags screen time danger, warns children spending over 2 hours on screens
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 17:15 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 17:15 IST
AIIMS study flags screen time danger, warns children spending over 2 hours on screens
Videos Jul 09, 2025, 17:15 IST

AIIMS study flags screen time danger, warns children spending over 2 hours on screens

An AIIMS study has raised concerns over excessive screen time among children, warning that spending more than two hours daily on screens can harm mental and physical health.

Trending Topics

trending videos