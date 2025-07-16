LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /'Rescued' Russian Woman Nina Kutina Claims She Was Happier In Forest, Now Living In Filth
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 19:59 IST
'Rescued' Russian Woman Nina Kutina Claims She Was Happier In Forest, Now Living In Filth
Videos Jul 16, 2025, 19:59 IST

'Rescued' Russian Woman Nina Kutina Claims She Was Happier In Forest, Now Living In Filth

A Russian woman named Nina Kutina, along with her two daughters, was found living in a cave near Gokarna, Karnataka, after spending approximately eight years in the forest.

Trending Topics

trending videos