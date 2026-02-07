/ EU Plans to Blacklist 20 Banks & Crypto Traders Tied to Russia

Published: Feb 07, 2026, 11:21 IST | Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 11:21 IST
The European Union is stepping up pressure on Russia ahead of the fourth anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Eu commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen has proposed a new round of sanctions, targeting Russian oil exports, banks, cryptocurrency trading, and metals, as brussels argues, tougher action is needed to force Moscow toward peace talks. The package comes even as the U.S. Mediates negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to try to end the war.