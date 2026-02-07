LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • / EU Plans to Blacklist 20 Banks & Crypto Traders Tied to Russia

EU Plans to Blacklist 20 Banks & Crypto Traders Tied to Russia

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 07, 2026, 11:21 IST | Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 11:21 IST
EU Plans to Blacklist 20 Banks & Crypto Traders Tied to Russia
The European Union is stepping up pressure on Russia ahead of the fourth anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Eu commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen has proposed a new round of sanctions, targeting Russian oil exports, banks, cryptocurrency trading, and metals, as brussels argues, tougher action is needed to force Moscow toward peace talks. The package comes even as the U.S. Mediates negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to try to end the war.

Trending Topics

trending videos