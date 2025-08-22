/Zombie spiders infected by a fungus invade US homes. People fear 'The Last of Us'-like apocalypse. Can it infect humans?

A deadly fungus is creating zombie spiders in the United States. These creatures are being seen across the country and ultimately die after being eaten by the fungus from the inside out. The Daily Mail reported that the fungus Gibellula attenboroughii is spreading through the spiders that are acting a certain way. This fungus eats the arachnid's organs and has the ability to alter the chemistry of the spider's brain. It causes the spider to leave its web, after which it dies. The fungus continues to sprout weird bodies on the dead creature, which releases spores that ultimately infect more spiders, who also meet the same fate. Zombie spiders have also been seen in the UK and the Czech Republic. In America, the spider corpses are white in colour and seen in attics, while in the UK, they are seen in gardens and caves. Also Read: After 'Frankenstein' rabbits and 'zombie' squirrels, deer with warts trigger panic in US

Humans first learnt about his fungus during the filming of BBC's nature documentary Winterwatch in Northern Ireland in 2021 when the researchers spotted an infected spider. Dr Harry Evans, Emeritus Fellow at CAB International, started investigating and found that the fungus was present in the cave systems in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. It was also found on another spider that delved in a different ecological environment in the caves. They saw that the spiders were leaving their webs and going out in the open, where they died. A similar behaviour is also seen in ants infected by fungi in Brazil's Atlantic rainforest. The fungus was confirmed as a new species. Also Read: LEAVE THEM ALONE: A virus is creating horned 'Frankenstein' rabbits in Colorado, entire Midwest at risk

How does the fungus kill the spider?

The fungus enters the spider's body and invades its hemocoel, Evans told Live Science. Hemocoel is the cavity that carries the creature's bloodlike fluid. It forces it to leave its lair, after which G. attenboroughii releases a toxin to kill it. The corpse then mummifies because of the antibiotics produced by the fungus. In humid areas, the fungus drains the nutrients from the spider's body and triggers the growth of long stalks on it, which release spores and spread the infection.

Can Gibellula attenboroughii fungus infect humans?