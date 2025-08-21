/After 'Frankenstein' rabbits and 'zombie' squirrels, deer with warts trigger panic in US

After rabbits and squirrels, deer in several parts of the US have been seen with tumour-like warts on their bodies. People have reported seeing the mutated creatures and taken photos as proof. Officials have warned residents to stay away from these animals, as this might cause health issues. The creatures have been spotted from the Northeast to the Pacific Northwest. Images of the affected creatures on social media show tumour-like growth on the entire body of the deer that have been seen in New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. While the rabbits are infected by the cottontail papilloma virus (CRPV), the deer are also affected by a similar papilloma virus called the deer cutaneous fibroma, or deer warts. The virus is being transmitted between deer across the US, and experts have warned that it is spreading fast in the summer. Also Read: LEAVE THEM ALONE: A virus is creating horned 'Frankenstein' rabbits in Colorado, entire Midwest at risk

The virus is carried by ticks and mosquitoes to healthy animals, passing it into their bloodstream and infecting them. Warm weather promotes their growth, which is why more infected deer can be seen in the coming weeks. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said, "Papillomas are most frequently seen during the late summer and into the fall, probably due to increased biting insect activity during this time of year." The animals can also get infected through direct contact with each other. However, it is rarely fatal as the warts grow out and fall off after some time. Also Read: Denmark woman donates daughter’s pony after Zoo asked people for pets to feed lions

Can the deer virus spread to humans?

The virus being seen in deer is part of the same family of viruses, known as papillomaviruses. They affect the skin and mucous membranes in humans and cause conditions like warts, plantar warts, and genital warts. Some strains are also known to lead to certain cancers. However, the disease in deer is species-specific and cannot reach humans because of how the virus attaches itself to the host. But the ticks can pass on other diseases, like Lyme Disease. Experts say that the temperature changes are triggering the spread of such diseases in places where they were never seen before.

What is going on with rabbits and squirrels?