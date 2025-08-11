/‘No Regrets’: Danish woman explains why she donated daughter’s pony to feed Zoo predators

In the recent week, the Aalborg Zoo of Denmark faced backlash for asking people to donate their small and healthy pets as food for captive predators. The row came after the Denmark zoo asked for “unwanted animals” in a post on Facebook, such as chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs. In the post, they said that the pet animal will be “gently euthanised” and then fed to carnivores like the European lynx.

"Chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs form an important part of the diet of our predators – especially the European lynx, which needs whole prey that resembles what it would naturally hunt in the wild," the zoo wrote. "In zoos we have a responsibility to imitate the natural food chain of the animals - in terms of both animal welfare and professional integrity," the post continued. "That way, nothing goes to waste - and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being of our predators."

Why Danish woman donates her daughter's pony to Zoo

Following the row, a 44-year-old Danish woman disclosed that she donated her daughter's 22-year-old pony to Aalborg Zoo to feed lions. The woman identified as Pernille Sohl claimed that she decided in 2020 that a German riding pony, Chicago 57, had to be put down, The Times reported.

Sohl added that she understood the circumstances, which could be “very dramatic and bizarre.” However, all those animals being sent to the zoo will be put down anyway. "But they are going to be put down anyway, and it is not like they are alive when they are given to the predators," Sohl added.

Aalborg Zoo stated that it replicates the natural food chain for its predators, emphasising animal welfare and professional ethics. Donors are eligible for a tax deduction of DKK100 (£11.60) for small animals and DKK5 (58p) per kilogram for larger animals, such as horses. So far this year, the zoo has received donations including 137 rabbits, 22 horses, 53 chickens, and 18 guinea pigs.