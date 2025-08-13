/LEAVE THEM ALONE: A virus is creating horned 'Frankenstein' rabbits in Colorado, entire Midwest at risk

Rabbits in the United States are developing strange tentacles on top of their heads that look like horns. People are being warned not to touch them as this is happening because of a virus. It is causing a mutation which is triggering the growth of these so-called horns in these rabbits, which are actually tumours. Over the past year, several of these "Frankenstein" rabbits have been seen in Fort Collins, Colorado. Last year, a photo on social media showed a rabbit with black spikes growing from its face. A woman told 9News that she came across a rabbit with a growth that appeared like "black quills or black toothpicks sticking out all around its mouth." The reason for this unusual growth is the cottontail papilloma virus (CRPV), also known as Shope papilloma virus, which is triggering tumours to grow on their face and near the mouth. Now there are fears about whether the virus can spread to humans.

Warning issued to anyone who sees tentacled rabbits

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has warned people not to touch these rabbits and stay away from them. It added that these "Frankenstein" rabbits could become a common sight in the Midwest, where other cottontail rabbits could become infected with the rare virus. It spreads through mosquitoes and ticks, which transfer the virus to a healthy animal after biting an infected rabbit. The virus alters the DNA, leading to the spikes on these rabbits. There have been no known cases of the virus directly transferring from an infected rabbit to another. CPW also clarified that the virus has not been detected in humans, and it has never been transferred to them through an insect bite.

The condition starts off as small red bumps on the rabbits. Gradually, they grow out to form warts and tumours seen on the heads and faces of rabbits. Some of them also grow further to look like horns and tentacles. In some rabbits, they develop into squamous cell carcinoma, a serious skin cancer. However, in a lucky few, the condition reverses. But in most wild rabbits, the tentacles grow out to become much bigger. Experts advise that the best way to protect the pet rabbits is to prevent mosquito bites. In case a pet does get infected, the warts can be surgically removed.

Warning: Distressing images. Reader discretion is advised