/DO NOT TOUCH THEM: If you see these pink clusters in Florida, crush them. They are...

Florida has been taken over by dangerous sticky pink blobs, which officials say can prove lethal to humans. They are urging people not to touch them with their bare hands, and instead to destroy them with protective shoes. Touching these pink clusters can cause infections, and residents should be especially careful not to touch them, as this can trigger problems when they touch their face. The warning was issued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Authorities said that these vivid pink clusters are eggs laid by apple snails from South America that have spread across Florida. It is an invasive species that is posing problems for the ecological system of the state, and if their eggs are allowed to hatch, they can then damage crops and aquatic systems. Each mass contains 20 to 80 large pink eggs.

Slime on pink eggs can cause problems

These pink eggs are coated with a slime-like substance which can carry parasites and other harmful bacteria. This is why people are being advised to stay away from these eggs and crush them if possible. The FWC also alerted that, "If they fall into the water, they will still hatch." So, the only way to stop their growth is to crush the eggs. Apple snails are common in Florida, but it only has one of its own - the Florida apple snail. Four other species from South America have also made Florida their home. This includes, the island apple snail, channeled apple snail, spike-topped apple snail, and titan apple snail. According to a US Geological Survey, the pink eggs masses are common in central and southern Florida waterways, including Lake Okeechobee, the St. Johns River, and Everglades National Park.

Deadly snail species in Florida