World Alzheimer's Day 2023: History, significance, theme and early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease

World Alzheimer’s Day 2023: World Alzheimer’s Day, which is observed on September 21, is a global effort to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease. The disease is a serious brain condition and requires immediate treatment and supervision. The not only raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease symptoms and treatments but also aim to eradicate the stigma around the disease.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia which contributes to 60-70 per cent of cases. It is a progressive brain disorder that affects memory, thinking capabilities and behaviour.

Alzheimer’s disease: Symptoms

Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. In most people with the disease, those with the late-onset type symptoms first appear in their mid-60s.

The disease is named after Dr. Alois Alzheimer, who first noticed the brain tissue of a woman who had died of an unsual mental illness in 1906.

Early symptoms

In the early stages, the main symptom of Alzheimer's disease is memory lapses. For example, someone with early Alzheimer's disease may:

-forget about recent conversations or events

-misplace items

-forget the names of places and objects

-have trouble thinking of the right word

-ask questions repetitively

-show poor judgement or find it harder to make decisions

-become less flexible and more hesitant to try new things

Alzheimer’s Day: History

Alzheimer's Disease International is an organisation that was founded back in 1984 to support Alzheimer's patients throughout the world and provide them with the right treatment. In 1994, World Alzheimer's Day was introduced in Edinburgh to commemorate ten years of Alzheimer's Disease International. Since then, World Alzheimer's Day has been celebrated worldwide on September 21.

Alzheimer’s Day: Theme

The month of September is observed as the World Alzheimer's Month. According to the Alzheimer's Disease International, the theme for the month-long campaign is "Never too early, never too late."

Alzheimer’s Day: Significance

Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges that the world face today, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide. To tackle this global dementia challenge, we need to work together and share best practice with one another.

Moreover, the day is observed to educate people about the causes, symptoms and the treatment options of the disease. Myths surrounding Alzheimer's Disease is also need to be busted, and on this day people come together to learn and support people and families afflicted with Alzheimer's disease.

