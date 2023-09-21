Indonesian woman jailed for eating pork after reciting Islamic phrase, and then posting on Tiktok

A 33-year-old Indonesian woman was jailed for two years for eating pork after reciting an Islamic phrase and posting the whole act on TikTok.

Earlier this week, a court in South Sumatra city found Lina Lutfiawati, who goes by the name Lina Mukherjee, guilty of "inciting hatred" against religious individuals and groups.

She has been fined 250 million rupiah ($25,200), and if she fails to pay then her jail term will be extended by three months.

Indonesia, a Muslim-majority country, forbids eating pork and those found guilty can also be tried under blasphemy laws.

According to reports, Lina was travelling in Bali when she made the controversial TikTok video. Bali is the only place in Indonesia where Hindus are in the majority.

Video went viral in March

The matter came to light in March after the controversial TikTok video went viral.

In the video, Lina can be heard saying “Bismillah”, which means “in the name of God” in Arabic.

The clip gained millions of views and was widely criticised, prompting another Indonesian to report her to the police for "knowingly eating pork skin as a Muslim".

Then in May, Lina was charged for disseminating hateful information, saying it was an act of hostility over ethnicity, religion, and race.

Many conservative groups across the country also issued rulings calling the video blasphemous. They included the Ulema Council, Indonesia's top Muslim clerical body.

TikToker runs a business in India

Lina is a lifestyle influencer who has more than two million TikTok followers. She also runs a business in India.

The whole episode has left the Indonesian people divided on social media, according to the BBC.

While some have praised the judge and called her actions blasphemous, others have criticised Lina’s jail sentence, noting that the jail terms meted out for corruption cases are often much lower.

Lina is the latest in a string of blasphemy cases in the country.

Last year Indonesian police arrested six people on charges of blasphemy after a bar promoted free alcohol for patrons named Mohammed. Drinking alcohol is forbidden in Islam.

Former governor of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok, was jailed for nearly two years on controversial blasphemy charges in 2017.

