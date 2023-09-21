ugc_banner

US toddler fentanyl death: NYC police hunting for husband of daycare owner

New York CityEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Sep 21, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Daycare owner Grei Mendez made three calls, including two to her husband, before she called the police, prosecutors said. Photograph:(Reuters)

Speaking to the BBC, a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson said that the police were still trying to ascertain the identity of the daycare owner Grei Mendez's husband. Mendez's husband was seen entering the apartment, and then whisking at least two full shopping bags out of the building through a back alley. 

Police in New York City are hunting for the husband of a daycare owner after one-year-old Nicholas Dominici died from a fentanyl overdose, a report by the BBC early Thursday (September 21) said. Dominici died and three other children were hospitalised from a kilogramme of fentanyl which was found under a nap mat at the daycare. 

Speaking to the BBC, a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson said that the police were still trying to ascertain the identity of the daycare owner Grei Mendez's husband. 

Daycare owner called her husband before calling cops

Last Friday, after finding out that the three children in her daycare were not waking up from their nap, Mendez made three calls, including two to her husband, before she called the police, prosecutors said. Minutes after the call was made, Mendez's husband was seen entering the apartment, and then whisking at least two full shopping bags out of the building through a back alley. 

The police spokesperson told BBC that there was no reward being offered for his arrest. 

Daycare owner hit with new federal charges

On Tuesday, Grei Mendez, and a man who rented a room from her, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, were hit with new federal narcotics conspiracy charges. The two were previously charged in state court with murder of “depraved indifference” in the death of Dominici. 

Mendez, 36, has been accused of taking steps to cover up her involvement in a drug operation. 

Also read | Fentanyl overdose crisis in USA: An American drug epidemic | Dark World

Brandon Thompson, an assistant US attorney in Manhattan, said that the phone calls along with the apparent deletion of thousands of text messages between Mendez and her husband suggested an effort to cover up the drug operation. 

The 36-year-old appeared in Manhattan federal court and denied any knowledge of the drug operation. She would be held in federal custody without bail. 

