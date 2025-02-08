A 24-year-old woman, Crystal Aguilar, was arrested on Thursday (Feb 6), after allegedly replacing the American flag with a Mexican flag at Hart Park in Bakersfield, California. Authorities responded to reports of a flag theft attempt and found Aguilar engaged in a confrontation with park rangers.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Aguilar cut the chain securing the flagpole, discarded the US flag in the mud, and hoisted Mexico's national flag in its place.

Footage released by authorities shows a heated exchange between Aguilar and park rangers as they tried to detain her.

Charges filed against Aguilar

Aguilar was arrested and booked on several charges, including:

Vandalism (PC 594)

Threatening a peace officer (PC 69)

Resisting arrest (PC 148)

Trespassing in a vehicle (VC 21113(a))

Possession of marijuana in a park (county ordinance violation)

She was taken to Ledro Jail and is set to appear in court on Monday, (Feb 10).

Sheriff’s office statement

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office provided further details on the incident. They confirmed that park rangers were called to Hart Park around 9:36 am after reports of the flag theft. Upon investigation, they discovered Aguilar's actions and her physical resistance during the arrest. The office emphasised that Aguilar's arrest was based on the multiple charges mentioned above.

As per the office statement, "When Park Rangers attempted to detain Aguilar, she physically resisted and made multiple verbal threats against them. Aguilar was taken into custody and booked on charges of PC 69- threatening a peace officer, PC 594- vandalism, PC 148- resisting arrest, VC 21113(a)- trespassing in a vehicle, and violation of county ordinance for possession of marijuana in a park."