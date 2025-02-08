Robin Handa, a 26-year-old from Ismailabad in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district, endured a seven-month-long journey, passing through several countries to reach the United States. His hopes for a better future in the US were dashed in just 12 days when he was deported back to India.

Robin’s father, Manjit Handa, shared the hardships they faced in the process. He says, “We sold our one-acre land and spent Rs 45 lakh to send him abroad. The travel agent had promised to send him to the US within one month. However, it took seven months for him to reach the US” as reported by The Indian Express.

Robin’s journey began in Delhi on July 24, 2024. He was first taken to Mumbai and then travelled through various countries, including Guyana, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Mexico, before finally reaching the US on January 22.

Deportation after Just 12 days

Upon arriving in the US, Robin immediately surrendered to border police. He was detained and placed in a camp, where he and other detainees were handcuffed and shackled, according to the report.

“We were handcuffed and chains were put on our legs. We were taken out from the detention camp during the night hours in a bus. We were shocked when we saw the military plane. We were put in the plane forcefully.” Robin said.

After being deported, Robin and 103 other deported Indians arrived in Amritsar on a US military aircraft on Wednesday, marking the end of his arduous journey.