An Indian national is among four persons arrested by US immigration authorities over charges related to sexual assault.

Advertisment

Jaspal Singh, 29, a citizen of India was arrested on January 29 in Tukwila, Washington.

Singh is charged with “assault with sexual motivation”, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Seattle said in a release last week.

Also read: '487 presumed Indians got final removal orders': MEA on US deportations

Advertisment

The other individuals arrested are citizens of Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. All four will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

“Protecting our communities, and preventing further victimisation is of paramount importance to ICE throughout the Pacific Northwest,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Seattle Field Office Director Drew Bostock.

“These arrests reinforce the message that the presence of illegal criminal threats will not be tolerated.” President Donald Trump kicked off his second term in office with an ambitious immigration agenda, promising to deport millions of undocumented immigrants and seal off the US southern border.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Aggressive, threatening behaviour': Trespassers barge into Indian Consulate in Seattle

Since then, Trump administration officials have swiftly moved to strip temporary protections for migrants and delegate more authority to federal and state partners.

More than 8,000 people have been arrested by federal immigration authorities since Trump's inauguration. Administration officials have not shared exactly how many undocumented immigrants they're aiming to arrest this year, but daily apprehensions have already surpassed last year's daily average under President Joe Biden, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.