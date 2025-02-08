A large PlayStation Network (PSN) outage started around 7:00 PM ET, causing disruptions for PS4 and PS5 users. Players are having trouble accessing the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Video and PlayStation Direct. Other PSN-connected services, such as PlayStation VR, PS Vita and web access, are also down.

Users express frustration on social media

Services like online gaming, account management, and digital purchases have been impacted. Many users are expressing their frustration online. A Reddit thread has over 10,000 comments from users sharing their displeasure.

We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.

For more details: https://t.co/NJX2xGusZM — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 8, 2025

PSN acknowledged the issue on X, but users are still unhappy with the ongoing disruption. One user posted, "Any update on why PlayStation network is down it's been down near 3 hours me and my uk friends can not get on psn and USA friends are all online is this just the uk effected."

Another added, "Just smashed my TV in front of 30 guests at my party cause PlayStation didn’t announce this maintenance earlier. I can't stop screaming and crying at this horrible horrible news. Sony has ruined my life and my party. Goodbye PlayStation I am no longer a fan."

Unclear reason for the outage

While there’s speculation about a possible DDoS attack or server overload, Sony hasn't given an official explanation yet. The lack of a timeline for fixing the issue has left gamers frustrated and waiting for answers.

Still waiting for restoration

Sony has not yet clarified the cause of the outage or when services will be back online. PSN users remain in the dark, hoping for a quick resolution.